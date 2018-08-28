Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

SoftBank's Vision fund to invest $100 million in venture with China's ZhongAn

0 Comments
HONG KONG

Japan’s SoftBank Group will invest just over $100 million in a joint venture with the international arm of China’s ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance, a ZhongAn executive said.

SoftBank’s giant Vision Fund will own 51 percent of the venture that aims to sell the Chinese firm’s technology to financial and healthcare firms in Asia-Pacific. ZhongAn will have a 49 percent stake in the venture, which will have an initial capital of $200 million.

The companies announced the partnership earlier this month, without sharing the size of the investment.

ZhongAn will nominate two people to the new company’s board, while SoftBank will have one, ZhongAn’s CFO Francis Tang said on Monday, after the company reported a loss of 655.8 million yuan ($95.40 million) for the first half of 2018.

SoftBank bought just under 5 percent of ZhongAn as part of the insurer’s stock market debut in Hong Kong in September last year.

“After their investment into ZhongAn’s IPO, ... (SoftBank)saw that our technology could be exported to some of their portfolio investments, so they wanted to set up this joint venture,” Tang said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Hometown Heroes: 5 Japanese Soccer Clubs for 5 Types of Fans

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

The Northern Japan Alps

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel