Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son attends a news conference about Vision Fund in Tokyo last November. Photo: REUTERS file
tech

SoftBank considers IPO of $100 bil Vision Fund

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is considering an initial public offering of its $100 billion Vision Fund, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The fund was set up in 2017 and has become the world's largest technology investment fund. Its investments include ride-hailing pioneer Uber, chip designer ARM and shared workspace firm WeWork.

The company has publicly stated it plans to set up a second investment fund. The senior banking source said SoftBank was now talking to banks about helping it raise money, confirming an earlier report in the Wall Street Journal.

SoftBank has spoken to half a dozen banks over the last month about a potential listing of the Vision Fund but has yet to start a formal process, the source said, adding he was not expecting such a process in the near term.

"They asked banks questions on how they could possibly do it. It is still very much in exploration mode," the source said, adding that Softbank had been possibly given the idea by fellow tech investor Naspers, which plans to list some of its assets.

"The big difference is that the biggest asset in the Naspers portfolio is Tencent, which is listed, whereas the portfolio of the Vision Fund is all private," the source said.

China's Tencent Holdings Ltd is a social media and gaming company listed in Hong Kong.

A spokesman for SoftBank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

SoftBank is also in talks with Oman for an investment in the fund, which has raised nearly all of its funding so far from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, according to the WSJ report.

Oman was not immediately available for a comment when contacted by Reuters, nor was there an immediate response from the Japanese conglomerate.

SoftBank is seeking to raise new funds for "informal deals" chief executive officer Masayoshi Son negotiated in China for Vision Fund, one of the people told WSJ.

The fund is also planning to double its staff over the next 18 months to keep up with the pace of deal making by SoftBank, the company's top deputies reportedly said at a conference in Los Angeles this week

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel