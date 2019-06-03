Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
tech

SoftBank service to help power self-driving buses, farm machinery

0 Comments
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO

SoftBank Corp said on Monday it will launch a service this year that would use satellite navigation data and the telco's mobile base stations to help power self-driving buses, drones and farm machinery.

The service, which will begin trials in Japan next month before expanding nationwide in November, aims to provide centimeter-level positioning to the autonomous tech that is beginning to be introduced across a range of industries, SoftBank said.

Japan's newly launched constellation of Michibiki satellites has been offering high-precision location data since last November, and SoftBank's service will be an early attempt at building a commercial business with it.

Despite the government backing, Japan is seen as lagging other countries in areas such as autonomous driving and the use of drones in part because of onerous legal restrictions.

Kajima Corp, one of Japan's big four construction firms, will trial the service with construction site monitoring drones. SoftBank's own SB Drive, which is developing self-driving tech for buses, will also run trials.

SoftBank is expanding its backing for the nascent field of autonomous driving on multiple fronts including Monet, a self-driving car venture set up with Toyota Motor.

SoftBank's parent SoftBank Group Corp's portfolio companies control 90% of the world's ride-hailing industry and it has taken stakes in self-driving units at Uber Technologies and General Motors Co.

Those investments come despite disappointment with speed of development in the self-driving industry, which has failed to deliver on earlier bold promises of commercial autonomous cars.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Museums

The National Museum of Western Art

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Food & Drink

New Complex ‘Station Lobby’ In Ibaraki Is Packed With Good Food, Entertainment & Learning Facilities

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Awa Odori Dance Festival

GaijinPot Travel