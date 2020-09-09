Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

SoftBank unveils new HQ just as COVID-19 forces office decamp

0 Comments
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO

SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday unveiled the building that will house its new WeWork-designed headquarters, in a long-planned move that comes just as the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide forces a shift away from office working.

Tokyo Portcity Takeshiba's biggest tenant will be SoftBank unit SoftBank Corp, whose Chief Executive Ken Miyauchi told reporters at the unveiling that 60% to 70% of the wireless carrier's employees are currently working remotely.

Excess space can be opened up to other group companies, Miyauchi said. Some of these are currently renting space around Tokyo from office sharing firm WeWork, which SoftBank has taken control of globally following a series of missteps at the U.S. startup.

The new development employs technology that supports social distancing, such as real time data on congestion at restaurants and SoftBank-developed robots for cleaning floors and making deliveries.

It also employs WeWork-style features like hot-desking, communal lounges and internal staircases that since the pandemic have raised infection concerns.

The move comes as group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is loosening ties with the wireless carrier, with the group's stake in SoftBank Corp set to fall as low as 40%.

The sell-down of such core assets is funding SoftBank's bets on listed tech stocks, which have fuelled concern among investors about the group's opaque investing practices and sent its share price tumbling this week.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Japanese Pantry: What Is Okara?

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel