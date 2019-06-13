Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New speech recognition app shows text by 'swiping'

TOKYO

Mitsubishi Electric Corp and mobile phone app service provider Kanematsu Communications Ltd have rolled out a new speech recognition tool that makes words show up on smartphone and tablet screens with the swipe of a finger.

Users need to swipe a finger across the screen while talking into the device's microphone. The text will show up along the line traced with the finger, whatever shape it is.

The app can be used for a total of nine languages including Japanese, Chinese, Korean, English and French. The text can also be displayed along with handwritten maps or pictures, which the companies believe will facilitate communication with foreigners and people with hearing impairment.

The companies plan to offer the app free of charge until Sept. 10 for iPhones and iPads in Japan but will collect several hundred yen per month from the following day.

Officials of the two companies said they will consider whether to launch the app globally and also introduce an Android version after seeing the number of initial downloads in Japan.

