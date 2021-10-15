Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/File
tech

TSMC plans chip plant in Japan; says supply shortages easing

0 Comments
TAIPEI

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp has confirmed it is planning to build a computer chip factory in Japan.

TSMC's CEO C.C. Wei said the company, the world's biggest contract producer of semiconductors, was expanding to better serve its customers and enhance its competitive advantage.

"After conducting due diligence, we announce our intention to build a specialty technology fab plant in Japan, subject to our board of directors' approval," We said.

The project has a "strong commitment" from both TSMC's customers and the Japanese government, he said. Wei said details would be released later.

Wei said shortages of chips that have bedeviled automakers and other manufacturers were "greatly reduced" in the July-September quarter but they would have to "wait for a couple quarters to see the end."

Asked if he thought the chip industry might overextend its investments and end up with a glut, Wei said no.

"Not for TSMC. That's what I can let you know," he said.

TSMC has forecast that demand will be sustained by long-term trends like the introduction of next-generation telecommunications and high-performance computing. The coronavirus pandemic also revved up demand for electronic devices as the world is relying increasingly on digitalization.

Earlier this year, TSMC announced plans to invest $100 billion in the next three years in expanding its manufacturing capacity and supporting research and development.

Unconfirmed news reports have said TSMC is building the plant in Kumamoto Prefecture as a joint venture with Sony Corp.

TSMC has forecast that demand will be sustained by long-term trends like the introduction of next-generation telecommunications and high-performance computing. The coronavirus pandemic also revved up demand for electronic devices as the world is relying increasingly on digitalization.

TSMC's shares rose 4.7% on Friday.

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog