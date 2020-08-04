TikTok lovers rage against Trump threat of U.S. ban

A TikTok star pounds a beat as she weaves lyrics mocking the idea of U.S. President Donald Trump banning the short-form video sharing app.
The "Trump Freestyle" post Monday by @maya2960 quickly racked up more than a million views and 500,000 "likes" on the popular platform owned by China-based ByteDance.
"Didn't think this through, little Donny, did you? Not much of a businessman," she rapped. "You can ban this app, there'll be a new one. There's supply where there's demand."
The lyrics included a promise that TikTok users would not go down without a fight, citing First Amendment protections against government censorship of free speech.
Another video snippet racking up views was captioned "Me trying to convince Trump to let us keep TikTok" and showed a woman coloring her face orange and building a brick wall.
American comedian Elijah Daniels used Twitter to bid farewell to his TikTok followers, giving "a big shout out to Donald Trump for mishandling the entire pandemic" but then taking away an app raising people's spirits.
Twenty TikTok stars, whose combined followings top 100 million people, posted an open letter to Trump on Medium arguing against banning the app.
"A virtual world dominated by hate on Twitter is nothing compared to the snapshots of joy and comedy on TikTok," read the open letter.
"So instead of eliminating TikTok, why not use this opportunity to spin off TikTok US in an IPO or sell it to a U.S. company -- let capitalism solve this issue, not the state."
Trump gave TikTok six weeks to sell its U.S. operations to an American company, saying Monday it would be "out of business" otherwise, and that the government wanted a financial benefit from the deal.
"It's got to be an American company... it's got to be owned here," Trump said. "We don't want to have any problem with security."
Trump said that Microsoft was in talks to buy TikTok, which has as many as one billion worldwide users who make quirky 60-second videos with its smartphone app.
But U.S. officials say the app constitutes a national security risk because it could share millions of Americans' personal data with Chinese intelligence.
Trump gave ByteDance until mid-September to strike a deal.
Whatever the price is, he said, "the United States should get a very large percentage of that price because we're making it possible."
Trump compared the demand for a piece of the pie to a landlord demanding under-the-table "key money" from a new tenant, a practice widely illegal including in New York, where the billionaire president built his real estate empire.
Trump also said the sale of TikTok's US business would have to result in a significant payout to the U.S. Treasury for initiating it.
Some on TikTok suspect that the president's threat is connected to the platform's popularity among activists, such as those protesting racial discrimination.
Legions of K-pop fans and TikTok users took credit for upending a Trump rally in June by block-reserving tickets with no intention of attending the event -- which wound up with an embarrassingly low turnout.
Prior to the event in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- hyped as a major relaunch ahead of the November presidential election -- Trump's campaign chairman tweeted that more than a million tickets had been requested.
But according to the local fire department, just 6,200 people turned up.
"Now I don't think it's a coincidence after Tulsa was a flop; out of the blue, now suddenly you, want to go ahead and ban TikTok," @maya2960 rapped.
TikTok appeals to a generation that spent their childhoods on the internet, seeing it evolve from a cornucopia of online platforms to a virtual world dominated by titans such as Facebook and Google, according to the open letter.
"There are serious concerns over how the app collects its data that merit an American response," those signing the letter said.
"But ironically, it is the first company to challenge the companies that have put an end to the open internet."
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors that the chances of Microsoft buying TikTok are strong.
"Microsoft buying TikTok would be a coup," Ives said, noting the valuation could be worth some $40 billion.
Microsoft has prospered by focusing on serving businesses with software and services, but has stumbled when it comes to consumer products aside from Xbox video game offerings.
TikTok would be a chance to challenge Facebook in the social media space, according to Ives.
Graham DeShazo
This is definitely all about Tulsa. And Trump’s demand for a piece of the sale price amounts to extortion. It’s really no different from the yaks that walk into an izakaya and say “Nice bar. It’d be a shame if something happened to it......or you.”
itsonlyrocknroll
This is at the heart of the issue, not Trump.......
Revealed: how TikTok censors videos that do not please Beijing
Leak spells out how social media app advances China’s foreign policy aims
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2019/sep/25/revealed-how-tiktok-censors-videos-that-do-not-please-beijing
TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned social network, instructs its moderators to censor videos that mention Tiananmen Square, Tibetan independence, or the banned religious group Falun Gong, according to leaked documents detailing the site’s moderation guidelines.
quercetum
The assumption here is that no American companies would gather data and compromise national security interests which is not necessarily true.
Another assumption is that a foreign owned Tik Tok company would compromise national interests which also is not necessarily true. Would a company from a country that is a trusted US ally compromise national interests?
Of course nothing is 100%. Citing national security interests is a tool to compete and masks inadequate domestic competition. The ban is against free market principles and is what China does to protect and promote its national companies, notably banning Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and so on not to mention those in China still have access and which American Tik Tok users will also still be able to via VPN. Adopting CCP tactics is a slippery slope as playing their game will have other unwanted consequences.
quercetum
Which does Trump care more about, the above or Tik Tok Tulsa?
The heart of the issue is national security and not free speech. Trump doesn’t give a trump about free speech on a Chinese owned app. If your premise is true, why doesn’t Trump go after WeChat or other Chinese apps used in the US where free speech is compromised?
Waddo
They spoiled his event, or so he believes. Now he will show 'em (and everyone else) who's boss. Remember this is Trump. The simple explanation is always the true one.
theFu
Uh ... no.
Apps not created by the US Govt have no mandate to provide free speech. They are free to censor in any way they like, but best not to make the users unhappy.
TikTok censorship is well-known https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=La6yrMgkwiY - that video is banned on TikTok, BTW.
Now, if Trump wants to have laws changed that prevent less than 51% US citizen (or friendly nation partner) ownership, that fine for all businesses earning any revenue through the USA, fine. Targeting a single company is wrong. They can just create another one, different name, that does the same stuff - get all of the Chinese users to move over ... then their extended families world-wide will move over to the new platform and what's left? MSFT paid $billions and lost all the users. When I put it that way, seems like a great idea.
TorafusuTorasan
Trump will drop his ban when they change their name to his favorite pastime, Locker Room Tit Talk.
Kuruki
There was Reddit post where someone reverse engineered Tik Tok app and concluded that it was basically a malware thinly veiled as a social media platform.
People know that Tik Tok is notorious for its data collection. But what most people aren't aware of is what information it collects. Tik Tok collects data outside of its application, including your phone specs, and what apps are downloaded on your phone just to name a few. It's an EXTREMELY invasive app. It also blocks any content that deface the CCP or China.
I honestly think this app should be taken down. Sadly, Microsoft is in talks of purchasing it which means Tik Tok will still walk away with a ton of data and a ton of cash. It's a win-win situation for them.