Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A geiger counter measures a radiation level of 54.0 microsievert per hour near the No.2 and No.3 reactor buildings at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima Prefecture, in this photo taken on Feb 18. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
tech

UK, Japanese scientists study radioactive Fukushima particles

0 Comments
OXFORD, England

Eight years after the Fukushima nuclear meltdown in Japan, radioactive particles collected from the site are undergoing new forensic investigation in Britain in an effort to understand the exact sequence of events.

A 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck on March 11, 2011, off the Japanese coast, triggering a tsunami that killed some 18,000 people and the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986. Meltdowns at three of the Fukushima Daiichi plant's six reactors spewed radiation into the air, soil and ocean, forcing over 100,000 residents to flee. Many have still not returned.

The Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) is currently collaborating with British researchers to learn more about the state of the radioactive particles created by the meltdown.

Dr Yukihiko Satou from the JAEA oversaw the transportation of particles collected from within the restricted zone, very close to the disaster site, to Britain.

"The particles were fundamentally extracted from those attached to soil, dust and debris," Satou told Reuters.

Encased in protective tape, the samples were brought to the Diamond Light Source, Britain's national synchrotron, or cyclic particle accelerator, near Oxford.

Here electrons are accelerated to near light speeds until they emit light 10 billion times brighter than the sun, then directed into laboratories in 'beamlines' which allow scientists to study minute specimens in extreme detail.

Researchers have created a 3D map of a radioactive sample using the synchrotron, allowing them to see the distribution of elements within the sample.

Understanding the current state of these particles and how they behave in the environment could ultimately determine if and when the area could be declared safe for people to return.

The head of the team leading the analysis, Tom Scott of Bristol University, said the particles have a structure like a pumice, a very light, porous volcanic rock.

"Studying... this glassy matrix tells us how available within the environment they are," he said.

The British and Japanese governments have awarded funding to the research team to examine larger particles closer to the site of the meltdown at Fukushima to better define radiation risk in the surrounding area.

The research could have significance beyond nuclear accidents, the team said, because the techniques employed could also be used to image particles in air pollution to better understand the risk they pose to human health.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Work

This Website is Giving Away Copies of Successful Job Applications to College Students

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Work

New Elementary School English Curriculum for 2020 Rolling Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Design

Kamikoya Washi Studio

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Will ‘Voice Up Japan’ Encourage Japanese Women to Finally Speak Up About Inequality?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Live

8 Types of Dating App Profiles You’ll Encounter In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK