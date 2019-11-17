Yahoo Japan, messaging app Line to merge to form online giant

Online services Yahoo Japan and Line Corp have announced they are merging.
Z Holdings Corp, which owns SoftBank Corp that operates Yahoo Japan, and Naver Corp of South Korea, which owns a majority stake in Line said Monday they are aiming for a final agreement by next month.
The combination in a joint venture through a tender offer will form an online giant with retail services, advertising and other mobile services such as messaging.
Their combined sales would be the largest among Japanese online business operators, surpassing Rakuten Inc., according to Kyodo news service.
The companies said combining forces will allow them to stay competitive in a drastically changing market, including expansions into robotics and other new areas.
The integration will be carried out equally, according to the companies, but the price is expected to be decided in December.
A discussion had been ongoing between Naver and Z Holdings since June, they said. After a deal is completed, Line will get delisted.
The new company will seek to answer to Japan’s social needs such as a shrinking worker population and natural disasters, SoftBank said in a statement.
“Social and industrial conditions surrounding us are changing drastically and daily on a global basis,” it said, adding that Japan needs to catch up, and coming together might help.
“Particularly in the Internet market, overseas companies, especially those based in the United States and China, are overwhelmingly dominant.”© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
4 Comments
Login to comment
Numan
I guess they and Rakuten realized that the government can't really stop Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple.
Son wanting to run with the Big Dogs will be his downfall. Stay in your lane!
rgcivilian1
I really can't say negative things about this merger. It is no secret that Softbank gave foreigners in Japan a proper means of communication via phone services when the
other "bigs" wouldn't or if they did it was pretty darn close to giving a kidney in the process. Great job and looking forward to continuing use both Line and Yahoo Japan.
Reckless
Line offers me a good and private platform and I pay zip. Yahoo is the company that allowed my data to be hacked repeatedly. I am worried.
kohakuebisu
I am addicted to Yahoo Auctions and use Line to call my mother. She has some UK telesales blocker on her phone, which also blocks calls made through Skype. The call quality is usually okay. It matters a lot when you are calling an old person.
In Japan, I suspect Line has a more dedicated userbase than Yahoo, which looks to be creaking.
Kag
The only problems i have with these Japanese online services is the site designs, they always try to fit every single little information into whatever space they have. With the merger i wonder if it will get more cluttered then it already was.