Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

AI-based facial expression recognition tech accurately detects subtle changes in expression

0 Comments
TOKYO

Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd and Fujitsu Laboratories of America has announced the development of an AI facial expression recognition technology that detects subtle changes in facial expression with a high degree of accuracy. The new technology was developed in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science. 

One of the obstacles for facial expression recognition technology is the difficulty in providing large amounts of data required to train detection models for each facial pose, because faces are usually captured with a wide variety of poses in real-world applications. To address the problem, Fujitsu said it has developed a technology to adapt different normalization process for each facial image.

For example, when the angle of the subject's face is oblique, the technology can adjust the image to more closely resemble the frontal image of the face, allowing the detection model to be trained with a relatively small amount of data. The technology can accurately detect subtle emotional changes, including uncomfortable or nervous laughter, confusion, etc.-even when the subject's face is moving in a real-world context. 

Fujitsu said it anticipates that the new technology will find use in a variety of real-world applications, including communication facilitation for employee engagement and to improve workplace safety for drivers and factory workers.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Sanatorium Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

CBD Oil: A Guide To The Hemp Extract That’s Taking Over The Wellness World

Savvy Tokyo

8 Halloween Treats You Can Get at the Convenience Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Netflix’s The Naked Director: A Dodgy Dive into Japanese Porn and “Real” Sex

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Scary Japanese Foods and Why You Should Try Them

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 42, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Forever 21 Is Closing Its Doors In Japan—For Good

Savvy Tokyo