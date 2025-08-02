AI robot pet hit in Japan as personalities vary based on upbringing

A fluffy robot pet equipped with artificial intelligence has proven to be a hit in Japan, as it develops its own personality and quirks depending on how it is "raised."

Moflin by Casio Computer Co demonstrates over 4 million distinctive personality traits, recognizing the person who talks to it frequently as its owner. It gradually learns what the owner likes based on interactions such as petting and cuddling.

"Development began with women as our target audience. We imagined a sidekick that could provide support even when you're facing issues at work or in your personal life," said Erina Ichikawa, 42, the leader of the team that developed Moflin.

The project gained momentum after an engineer from the company brought in a prototype robot for the purpose of portraying the cuteness of small animals.

Casio, which launched the robots in November, exceeded its target and sold over 7,000 units by March. They are particularly popular among women in their late 30s and 40s, according to the company. Ichikawa notes how some people also bring them on excursions on days off.

"People can feel that their Moflins are different from other Moflins, as the robots, like animals, display individual personalities and emotions, on top of growing and having varying sleep cycles," Ichikawa said.

The robots are priced at 59,400 yen. The company also provides add-on services, including a so-called salon that washes and cleans the robots' fur.

© KYODO