Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, photo, a customer picks up a takeaway bag with food from a robot at No Brand Burger in Seoul, South Korea. These robotic services, with not a single face-to-face interaction, have been seen as a selling point amid the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
tech

AI robots serve restaurant customers in South Korea

0 Comments
By JUNG YOON KIM
SEOUL, South Korea

A burger shop in the South Korean capital is a bit different from typical fast food restaurants: Its key staff are robots.

From order to pick-up, customers don’t need a single face-to-face interaction. All they need to do is to click the menu they want on a kiosk touchscreen, pay and wait for a serving robot to bring their takeout bag to the pick-up spot.

While waiting for their food, customers take photos or stare with curiosity at the capsule-shaped robots, reminiscent of the popular minions characters from the animated film “Despicable Me.” The yellow and black accent colors of the No Brand Burger restaurant also give the place the look of a toy shop.

“This is the first time I've actually seen such robots, so they are really amazing and fun,” said Shin Hyun Soo, a 31-year-old office worker trying out the service.

The restaurant's human manager, Bae Eunyoung, explained the process: When a customer orders at the kiosk, it is automatically sent to the kitchen. There, an automated cooking machine kicks in and heats the buns and patties.

The human staff do have a role to play, Bae explained, adding toppings to the cooked ingredients before wrapping them and passing them over to a robot to serve.

"The customer can take the food without any direct contact with the staff,” Bae said.

That's been seen as a selling point amid the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions.

Before it eased them on Monday, South Korea had for the last few weeks allowed restaurants to provide only deliveries and takeout meals after 9 p.m. and franchised coffee shops like Starbucks to provide only takeout drinks.

The number of new reported coronavirus cases in South Korea almost doubled from 56 to 103 over two days in mid-August and continued to spike until it reached a peak of 441 daily cases on August 26. Since then the resurgence has slowed down but still climbs by at least 100 each day.

In August, takeout orders accounted for 58% of No Brand Burger’s total sales, up by 16% from July, according to Shinsegae Food, the South Korean food company that operates No Brand Burger.

No Brand Burger isn't the only local restaurant using robots to serve customers.

South Korea’s major IT company KT has partnered with the family restaurant chain Mad for Garlic to provide AI serving robots.

Using 3D space mapping and other technology, the robot can freely move through the narrow lanes between tables and avoid obstacles to reach its destination, said Lee Youngjin, team leader of AI Platform Business Team at KT.

The robot can serve up to four tables per trip.

“Children customers often like to see the robot. Also, customers in general feel it is fresher to receive their food through the robot because of the coronavirus,” said Lee Young-ho, the manager of one Mad for Garlic restaurant using the robots.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Traditional

Aizu

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Labour Of Love: “My Invincible Compass”

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Aizuwakamatsu

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Autumnal Equinox Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 19-22

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog