Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

AI to analyze hospital leftovers to quicken inpatients' recovery

0 Comments
TOKYO

A unit of Hitachi Ltd will launch a business using artificial intelligence to analyze hospital food left uneaten by inpatients to help supply them with nutrients they are failing to take and facilitate their recovery, company officials said Monday.

While AI is already being used in calculating calories and nutrients in meals from images taken before people eat, using AI to analyze leftovers from images is rare, according to officials at Hitachi Solutions Create Ltd, which is set to start the business by the end of March 2019.

Hospitals prepare meals to accommodate each inpatient's medical needs, but if inpatients fail to eat them completely they may not recover from their illnesses or injuries as expected.

To avoid such stalls in recovery, the Tokyo-based company plans to have AI learn what kinds of dish or ingredient each patient tends to avoid and enable hospitals to serve alternative food to make up for missing nutrition.

The company has already begun testing the system at a major hospital in Japan by taking images of leftovers on trays with cameras installed on trolleys for collecting the trays and having AI analyze the images and learn on its own through a method known as deep learning.

Analyzing a complete meal is relatively easy but learning about different patterns of leftovers is technologically difficult. The company will cope with this issue with its own technology, the officials said.

In Japan, nurses usually visually check leftovers for inpatients, but the practice has increased their workload. They also could not conduct thorough analyses of how the foods have been eaten as they are not trained as nutritional experts.

The Japanese government considers AI as a pillar of its growth strategy and has been promoting its development and use in the medical field among others.

Hitachi Solutions Create is also planning to provide a food analysis service in which patients staying at home would take images of their meals by smartphones for AI analysis and receive feedback.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon