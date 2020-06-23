Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos last year announced the tech giant would speed up its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and encourage other firms to follow to help meet the goals of the Paris Climate accord Photo: AFP/File
tech

Amazon pledges $2 billion to projects fighting climate change

0 Comments
By Eric BARADAT
WASHINGTON

Amazon on Tuesday pledged to invest $2 billion in projects aimed at combatting climate change, stepping up efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the tech giant and others.

The Climate Pledge Fund will back efforts by startups and other firms in multiple sectors to "facilitate the transition to a zero carbon economy," Amazon said in a statement.

The initiative "will look to invest in the visionary entrepreneurs and innovators who are building products and services to help companies reduce their carbon impact and operate more sustainably," said Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos.

"Companies from around the world of all sizes and stages will be considered, from pre-product startups to well-established enterprises. Each prospective investment will be judged on its potential to accelerate the path to zero carbon and help protect the planet for future generations."

The pledge follows an announcement by Bezos last year that Amazon would accelerate its own efforts to cut its carbon footprint while encouraging others to join his "Climate Pledge" aimed at meeting goals of the Paris accord on climate ahead of schedule.

Since then, the pledge has been joined by other companies including U.S.-based telecom giant Verizon, British consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser and India-based tech giant Infosys.

Amazon has said it is on track to run on 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. It also will deploy more than 100,000 electric delivery vans to replace gasoline-powered vehicles.

The new fund will invest in companies in multiple industries, including transportation and logistics, energy generation, storage and utilization, manufacturing and materials, circular economy, and food and agriculture.

Amazon will also seek other investors to add to the fund which is aimed at efforts to "decarbonize the economy and protect the planet."

The news comes amid growing concerns on climate change and with the US administration on course to withdraw from the global agreement aimed at curbing emissions.

Some scientists have warned that climate change is accelerating, making mitigation efforts more urgent.

The last five years have been the hottest on record, as has been the last decade, according to the European climate monitoring network.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog