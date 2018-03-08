Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amazon has promised to keep virtual assistant Alexa from spontaneously cackling, giving people eerie feelings about what the artificial intelligence might be plotting Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
tech

Amazon to quiet Alexa's cackling

1 Comment
By David Ryder
SAN FRANCISCO

Amazon on Wednesday promised to keep virtual assistant Alexa from spontaneously cackling, giving people eerie feelings about what the artificial intelligence might be plotting.

Users of smart speakers with Alexa assistant software have comically expressed their fears in recent weeks on Twitter, even posting video snippets of speakers infused with the software laughing menacingly for no apparent reason.

"If Alexa is laughing at you to your face, just imagine what it says about you behind your back," read a quip posted at Twitter by @mattblaze.

Darker posts wondered playfully whether fears about artificial intelligence turning on humans were coming real.

"Every time Alexa laughs, an angel dies," entrepreneur and innovator Elon Musk joked in a Twitter exchange on the development.

Tesla co-founder Musk is among high profile figures who have called for vigilance to ensure artificial intelligence doesn't turn on humans.

Amazon told AFP it looked into what was going on and found that sometimes Alexa mistakenly registers the phrase "Alexa laugh" and obeys.

"We are changing that phrase to be 'Alexa, can you laugh?' which is less likely to have false positives," an Amazon spokesperson told AFP.

And, Alexa is being modified to say "Sure, I can laugh," before cackling.

Streaming television titan Netflix took the opportunity to spotlight a Black Mirror dystopian series known for twisted, unanticipated consequences of new technologies.

"Just brainstorming some @blackmirror titles while Alexa laughs maniacally in the distance," read an @netflix tweet.

The tweet included a picture of a multi-story, modern book shop overlaid with "The Bookstore That Enslaved Humanity."

Amazon began as an online book seller.

One video of a cackling Alexa posted at Twitter on February 23 had logged more than a million views.

"I unplugged Alexa and she's still laughing," one Twitter user quipped.

Launched in 2014 by Amazon, the Alexa digital assistant has spread from the company's Echo voice-commanded speakers to millions of devices, even cars.

Alexa competes in the digital assistant market with offerings from tech titans including Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

1 Comment
Login to comment

I got "her" to assist with my failing memory. Sometimes I'll just be watching TV and she'll come out with the most insane ramblings for no reason.

Mystifying.

The tech is still years away from any real usefulness imo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALTs and Their Utility Belts: 3 Practical Tools for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Years On: What March 11 Taught Me About Disaster Preparedness

Savvy Tokyo

Theme Parks

Hirakata Park

GaijinPot Travel

JP Smart SIM: A clever way for foreigners to set up their phone in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Uncategorized

Hiroshima Peace Pagoda

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

10% Discount Off Entry to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Lifestyle

This Spring, Join A Fun Walk To Help Spread Breast Cancer Awareness

Savvy Tokyo