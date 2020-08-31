Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This undated image provided by Amazon shows one of the company's delivery drones. Amazon won approval to deliver packages by drones from the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Jordan Stead/Amazon via AP, File)
tech

Amazon wins FAA approval to deliver packages by drone

0 Comments
By JOSEPH PISANI
NEW YORK

Getting an Amazon packaged delivered from the sky is closer to becoming a reality.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it had granted Amazon approval to deliver packages by drones.

Amazon said that the approval is an “important step," but added that it is still testing and flying the drones. It did not say when it expected drones to make deliveries to shoppers.

The online shopping giant has been working on drone delivery for years, but it has been slowed by regulatory hurdles. Back in December 2013, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos said in a TV interview that drones would be flying to customer’s homes within five years.

Last year, Amazon unveiled self-piloting drones that are fully electric, can carry 5 pounds of goods and are designed to deliver items in 30 minutes by dropping them in a backyard. At the time, an Amazon executive said deliveries to shoppers would be happening “within months,” but more than 14 months have passed since then.

Seattle-based Amazon is the third drone delivery service to win flight approval, the FAA said. Delivery company UPS and a company owned by search giant Google won approval last year.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Terrace House Seasons Ranked From Best to Worst

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #95: Japanese Government Recommends Eating One Ice Cream a Day

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What You Need to Know About Abe’s Resignation

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Families

How Nishimachi International School Is Shaping The School Of Tomorrow

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

3 Japanese Woman Writers Exploring Unconventional Romances

Savvy Tokyo