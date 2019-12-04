Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A shopping avatar robot is shown to the press by ANA Holdings Inc in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
tech

ANA opens world's 1st shop with avatar robot in Tokyo

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc opened Thursday what it says is the world's first store where customers can shop remotely through an avatar robot.

Several stick-shaped robots standing 1.5 meters tall will be in the "avatar-in store" through Dec 24 in a shopping mall in Tokyo's Nihombashi district, in collaboration with major department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Customers using computers can control the robot called "newme" from anywhere in the country and shop for items in the gift store as if they were there.

The robot has a tablet-sized monitor on top of its body that displays the customer's facial expressions in real time, and moves around the store on wheels.

Online registration is required to use the service, said ANA, which plans to introduce as many as 1,000 avatar robots in Japan, including 100 in the Nihombashi business and commercial district next year in time for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

ANA is hoping to develop avatar technologies as a potential pillar of its future revenues, planning to use them to offer new services such as nursing care.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Just weird.

Shoplifting problems solved, at least.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The thing on the right looks so low tech that I assumed the avatar must be the one on the left.

The future used to be better than this!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Unusual Katakana and Their Origins

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Unique Seasonal Cakes To Complete Your Christmas Feast

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Top 5 Tokyo Exhibitions and Museums with a Futuristic Theme

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

6 Tips for Protecting Your Skin this Japanese Winter

Savvy Tokyo