ANA procures sustainable aviation fuel blended in Japan to advance carbon-neutral goals

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has for the first time agreed to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that was blended in Japan under a public-private initiative led by the Civil Aviation Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. ANA will procure the blended SAF from Itochu Corp, and will use the fuel on ANA's international and domestic flights from Haneda and Narita airport.

The initiative is a part of the Public-Private Council for the Promotion of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which was launched last year to encourage decarbonization of the aviation industry by accelerating the widespread usage of sustainable aviation fuel. The SAF solution to be blended was procured from Neste, the world's leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, and the effort is another step toward Japan's goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

ANA has pledged to replace at least 10% of its jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel by FY2030 as the airline moves toward the goal of carbon neutrality in 2050.

Source: ANA

© Japan Today