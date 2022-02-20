Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Annual global chip sales top $500 bil for 1st time in 2021

0 Comments
TOKYO

Annual global semiconductor sales topped $500 billion for the first time in 2021, as chipmakers ramped up production to cope with the global supply crunch exacerbated by a rapid economic recovery from the pandemic, an industry body said.

Sales totaled a record $555.9 billion last year, up 26.2 percent from $440.4 billion in 2020, as the industry shipped an all-time high of 1.15 trillion units, the Semiconductor Industry Association said in a recent report.

Chip demand is expected to continue to grow for use in autos, computer game consoles and network and mobile equipment, among other consumer and industrial products.

"In 2021, amid the ongoing global chip shortage, semiconductor companies substantially ramped up production to unprecedented levels to address persistently high demand, resulting in record chip sales and units shipped," John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, said in the report.

"Demand for semiconductor production is projected to rise significantly in the years ahead, as chips become even more heavily embedded in the essential technologies of now and the future."

By region, sales in China, the world's biggest chip market, surged 27.1 percent and those of the Americas market posted the sharpest rise with 27.4 percent growth.

Europe and Japan saw a 27.3 percent and 19.8 percent rise, respectively, while Asia-Pacific and other markets logged a 25.9 percent jump.

Solid appetite is expected to leave little chance for the chip shortfall to be resolved anytime soon.

Toyota Motor Corp. recently cut its global production plan for the year through March 2022 to 8.50 million vehicles from 9 million, citing uncertainty from the coronavirus spread and chip shortage.

Herbert Diess, top executive of Volkswagen AG, said Wednesday that the German automaker expects a continued hit from the chip shortage this year, although the carmaker should be able to ramp up production in the second half of the year, Reuters news agency reported.

Pat Gelsinger, chief executive of Intel Corp, said late last year that the semiconductor shortage will last until 2023.

The U.S. chip giant plans to spend 30 billion ringgit ($7.2 billion) in Malaysia over a decade to boost its production capacity.

Other semiconductor makers are also rushing to add their capacity to fill burgeoning demand.

The world's largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, recently raised its investment plan in Japan to $8.6 billion to set up a plant in Kumamoto Prefecture jointly with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp and auto parts maker Denso Corp.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Staying Vegan and Vegetarian in Japan While on a Budget

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo