Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Apple's earnings top analysts' forecasts, but year-over-year sales drop for a third time

0 Comments
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
SAN FRANCISCO

Apple’s eked out a slightly higher profit last quarter even though sales dipped during the period, a time during which the iPhone maker became the first publicly held company in the U.S. to be valued at $3 trillion.

The results released Thursday covered April through June, the third consecutive quarter that Apple has posted a year-over-year decline in revenue. That’s its longest stretch of declining sales in nearly seven years.

Revenue totaled $81.8 billion, down 1% from last year. Profit edged up by less than 1% from a year ago to $19.9 billion, or $1.26 per share.

The earnings were better than the $1.20 per share projected by analysts polled by FactSet Research, while revenue matched analyst forecasts.

But iPhones sales — the product segment watched most closely by Wall Street — fell 2% from a year ago to $39.7 billion, below analysts' predictions.

Apple's stock declined by about 1% in extended trading after the numbers came out.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog