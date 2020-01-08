Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Apple's news service reaches 100 million users, App Store sales expand

0 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

Apple Inc on Wednesday said its Apple News service has reached 100 million monthly active users versus 85 million a year prior, demonstrating growth in a key services business that is being closely watched by investors as iPhone sales decline.

The users come from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, Apple said. Apple also offers a paid version of its news service called Apple News+ for $9.99 per month but did not disclose subscriber numbers.

Apple gave the figures in its annual early January update on its services businesses. Apple's overall services segment revenue rose 16% to $46.3 billion in its most recent fiscal year ended on Sept 28, 2019, while its iPhone segment sales fell 14% to $142.4 billion.

The company said that between Dec 24, 2019, and Jan 1, 2020, its customers spent $1.42 billion in its App Store, a 16% increase over the previous year, and $386 million on Jan. 1 alone, a 20% increase.

Apple keeps between 15% and 30% of the sales through its App Store, depending on whether users buy software as a one-time purchase or recurring subscription.

Apple launched several new services in 2019, including a streaming video service called Apple TV+, a video game service and a credit card.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Hiking to Nageiredo, Japan’s Most Dangerous National Treasure

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shrines & Temples

Imamiya Ebisu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

6 Of The Healthiest Japanese Snacks For Your Kids And You

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Families

14 Articles You Should Read If You Are Pregnant In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Anime & Manga

Nintendo Store

GaijinPot Travel