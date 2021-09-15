Apple's next iPhone mirrors last year's, adds more storage

Apple unveiled its next iPhone line-up, including a model that offers twice the storage available in earlier versions and other modest upgrades to last year’s editions that proved to be a big hit among consumers devouring the latest technology during the pandemic.
The pre-recorded video event streamed Tuesday gave Apple a chance to present a polished story following a turbulent few weeks. The recent bumps included a hastily patched security vulnerability that could let hackers secretly take control of iPhones and other Apple devices; a backlash to the company's plans to scan iPhones for images of child sex abuse and a federal judge's ruling that chipped away further at the competitive barrier Apple built around its app store, which generates billions of dollars in profits each year.
As has been the case since Apple’s late co-founder unveiled the first iPhone in 2007, Apple executives talked reverently about the latest model, even though it isn’t dramatically different from the version Apple released nearly a year ago.
Like last year's model, the new iPhone 13 will come in four different designs, with prices starting from $700 to $1,100. They're scheduled to be in stores September 24.
“It's an incremental upgrade," said Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen. “Some of the new features are impressive, but most of them are not noticeable or practical for most users."
Possibly the most notable change in the latest high-end iPhone 13 will be an option for a full terabyte of storage — that's 1,000 gigabytes — on the device, up from its previous maximum of 512 gigabytes. That's enough storage to accommodate roughly 250,000 photos, or about 500 hours of high definition video.
Having a massive amount of storage could become more important to many consumers with the advent of ultra-high definition video and ultrafast wireless 5G networks that will make downloading content faster and easier, Nguyen said.
Apple is also promising better cameras on the iPhone 13, including an improved ultrawide lens, a cinematic-like video feature and technology for better nighttime pictures. (The latter mirrors a feature Google has long offered in its line of Pixel phones, which haven't been big sellers yet.) As usual, the latest iPhones are supposed to have longer-lasting batteries, too.
“We keep making the iPhone more capable,” Apple CEO Tim Cook boasted.
These kinds of incremental upgrades have become routine for Apple and other device makers in recent years as the pace of smartphone innovation slowed, even while prices for some phones have climbed above $1,000. That trend has prompted more consumers to hold on to their older smartphones for longer periods.
But the release of last year’s iPhone 12 unleashed one of Apple’s biggest sales spurts since 2014, possibly because the pandemic helped make homebound people realize it was time to get a newer and better model than what they had been using. Through the first six months of this year, Apple’s iPhone sales have surged by nearly 60% from the same time last year.
That boom has helped push Apple’s stock price near its all-time highs recently, giving the company a market value of about $2.5 trillion -- more than twice what it was before the pandemic began 18 months ago.
Apple’s shares dipped 1% in Tuesday’s afternoon trading in a sign that that investors didn’t see much to get excited about during the unveiling of the next iPhones.
Although the iPhone is still by far Apple’s biggest moneymaker, the company has been trying to supplement its success with peripheral products such as its smartwatch. The Cupertino, California, company used Tuesday’s showcase to provide a preview of its next Apple Watch, which will feature a thinner, more rounded and brighter display.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Peter Neil
It's always tough on Apple customers when new products are released. It means there will be an update coming along shortly that will shorten the battery life on your current model...
Strangerland
The updates don't shorten your battery life. In fact, they often can extend it, due various processes that are made more efficient in-between updates due to bug fixes and version updating.
LDTM
Line up, consumer meat bags!
GBR48
Still no internal memory card slot. Still a design flaw and a deal breaker.
Keep your files on a memory card so that if your phone is damaged, you still have them, and do not have to hand them over to a third party with the phone when getting it fixed.
Strangerland
Still no internal memory card slot. Still a design flaw
I've had iphones for a decade. The number of times not having a memory card mattered in any way whatsoever to me: 0
But yeah, it's a design flaw and for some reason I shouldn't buy an iphone because it doesn't have this one thing I don't want, don't need, and would have to pay more money for if they installed it.
Strangerland
What files? The only files on my phone are images - which I back up to my computer. And how would anyone get these images anyways?
ShinkansenCaboose
My photos move across all devices and I pay that tiny iCloud price to store them there too
zichi
The files on my iPhone do not need to keep on a memory stick. My iPhone backs up to my desktop daily. Photos are kept on Google and iCloud. There are memory sticks you can plug into iPhones if you need them.
Backup and reset phones before sending them in for repairs.
iPhone 13 is about the same price as last year even with the chip shortages.
I have the iPhone 12 128GB. The wife will update from her iPhone 11.
Great new basic iPads.
Jacko
Consumers who change their phones on an annual basis are the most gullible and these tech companies love them.
They can spin a story about a "new phone" which is basically the same model (with minimal add ons) and they'll line up to buy them.
Little joey
Just a pity they didn't implement the 120 refresh rate on all models. Ah who am I kidding, I'll be ordering the pro version anyway, maybe three, my wife and my 8 year old son are ready for an update too. Ok, now I'm going to rob a bank.
kohakuebisu
Just regarding the discounts on the existing ones, but it sounds like the 11 is now 10,000 yen cheaper. My daughter wants an Iphone because her mates use Airdrop, and I told her to wait for this announcement. She is first grade SHS and I'm proud to say she'll be buying it with money she earned over the summer in a part time job. I wouldn't buy her one because I think Iphones are too expensive for schoolkids.
zichi
We are on a two-year upgrade program. I upgraded last year, now the turn of the wife who will upgrade from her iPhone 11, but we will decide if that is the iPhone 12 if the prices are good, or the iPhone 13.
Johansawada
i'm very grateful that with tech advancements, my wife can now use an app to make her skin more fair and look younger! She no longer needs a new phone every year or so just for the new camera technology...
2020hindsights
GBR48
You can get a phone with 1TB of storage. Who needs a memory slot.
You can take backup, you know.
Japantime
I might think about it. I’m still using an IPhone 7. Hard to believe people need to upgrade every 1 or 2 years. I guess you need to take care of the phones more to make them last.
Kentarogaijin
How can you milk sheeps ???...
Release a new IPhone !!..
WAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAA!!!...
zichi
My wife likes the idea of the new iPhone mini.
zichi
If I actually bought my iPhone then I would only upgrade every five years but would need at least one or two new batteries on the way.
Addfwyn
Might be in for one of those, but I would love a new iPhone mini. Apparently they didn't do that well though, which is a shame. The trend towards larger and larger phones is something I hate; if I wanted a tablet I would buy a tablet.
I don't update annually, I am still on an iPhone 10, but every few years it's usually worth it. Makes the incremental differences feel way more significant too.
2020hindsights
Japantime
I normally upgrade every 4 or 5 years. The cumulative updates in that time usually mean a much better camera and much better performance.
This time I am upgrading after 2 years. But the only reason is because my daughter wants my old one.