Earns Apple
FILE - Apple iPhone 15 ProMax phones are shown in an Apple store in Pittsburgh, on June 3, 2024. Apple reports earnings on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
tech

Apple breaks out of recent sales slump as it gears up to make its leap into the AI craze

0 Comments
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
SAN FRANCISCO

Apple snapped out of a prolonged sales slump during its most recent quarter as the trendsetting company prepares to launch into the artificial intelligence craze with an arsenal of new technology that’s expected to juice demand for its next iPhone.

The fiscal third-quarter results announced Thursday covered an April-June period that’s typically a sluggish stretch for Apple as its loyal customer bases awaits the next version of the iPhone that’s traditionally unveiled shortly after Labor Day.

Even so, Apple boosted its sales from a year ago — a welcome reversal of fortune on the heels of five consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue declines.

This time around, Apple’s revenue rose 5% from a year to $85.78 billion — a figure that exceeded analysts’ projections. The Cupertino, California, company earned $21.45 billion, or $1.40 per share, an 8% increase from the same time last year. The profit also topped analyst forecasts.

Apple's shares rose slightly in extended trading after the report came out.

