Apple introduces the 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple 0n Monday introduced the 15-inch MacBook Ai, the world’s best 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, 1 and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability — all in the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.

With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD® camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience. Customers can order starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, June 13. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 gets a new starting price of $1,099 — $100 less than before — to deliver even more value and choice to everyone, from upgraders to first-time Mac customers.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air. With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. And it’s only possible with Apple silicon,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “From its expansive Liquid Retina display and remarkably thin and fanless design, to extraordinary battery life and an immersive six-speaker sound system, the new MacBook Air has it all.”

The new MacBook Air features a spacious, high-resolution 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, so users can see even more content. With up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors, the brilliant Liquid Retina display makes content look remarkably rich and vibrant, and text razor sharp. It is also twice the resolution and 25 percent brighter than a comparable PC laptop.

World’s Thinnest 15-inch Laptop

The new MacBook Air measures only 11.5mm thin, making it the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop. It weighs just 3.3 pounds, so it’s incredibly portable. Even with its expansive display, the new MacBook Air is solid and durable. And it is also nearly 40 percent thinner and half a pound lighter than a comparable PC laptop.

MacBook Air also features MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for versatile connectivity. It comes in four gorgeous finishes — midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

With the M2 chip, the 15-inch MacBook Air is up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. When compared to the best-selling 15-inch PC laptop with a Core i7 processor, the new MacBook Air is up to twice as fast. It also delivers extraordinary battery life, with up to 18 hours — 50 percent more than on the PC — even with a better display and better performance. The 15-inch MacBook Air features a powerful 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU for blazing-fast graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine. M2 also delivers 100GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory, so multitasking and working with complex workloads is superfluid. The performance of M2 lets users work, play, or create just about anything — anywhere.

1080p FaceTime HD Camera and Six-Speaker Sound System

The 1080p FaceTime HD camera on MacBook Air is perfect for FaceTime calls and video conferencing. Combined with the processing power of the advanced image signal processor on M2, users will look great on video calls. A three-mic array captures clean audio using advanced beam-forming algorithms, so users come through loud and clear on video calls.

The design of the new 15-inch MacBook Air also features a phenomenal new six-speaker sound system with two tweeters and two sets of force-cancelling woofers. The new speakers deliver twice the bass depth for fuller sound, and Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos provides immersive experiences whether listening to music or watching movies.

Powerful Productivity with macOS

macOS Ventura takes the Mac experience to a whole new level that helps users achieve even more. Messages and Mail are better than ever, while Safari — the world’s fastest browser on Mac — ushers in a passwordless future with passkeys. Continuity Camera brings video conferencing features to any Mac, including Desk View, Center Stage, and Studio Light. Stage Manager automatically organizes apps and windows, so users can concentrate on the task at hand and still see everything in a single glance. With iCloud Shared Photo Library, users can create and share a separate photo library among up to six family members, and the Freeform™ app provides a flexible canvas that enables users to be even more productive and expressive. Users can work effortlessly across Mac and iPhone with Continuity features like Handoff, AirDrop, Universal Clipboard, and Messages.

macOS Sonoma, coming this fall, makes the Mac experience more delightful and productive than ever, including new ways to personalize with widgets and stunning screen savers, an optimized gaming experience with Game Mode, powerful video conferencing capabilities, a big update to Safari, and more.

