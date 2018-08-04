Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Apple iPhone chip supplier says virus will delay shipments

0 Comments
TAIPEI

A company that makes semiconductors for Apple iPhones said Monday it is recovering from a virus outbreak but expects the incident to delay shipments and raise costs.

Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltd said 80 percent of the fabrication tools affected by Friday's virus had been recovered by Sunday. TSMC said it expects full recovery on Monday.

The company didn't detail the impact on Apple or other customers. Apple Inc. did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The semiconductor company blames the outbreak on a mistake during installation of software for a new tool, which was then connected to its computer network. It says confidential information was not compromised.

The company says the incident will cut third-quarter revenue by about 3 percent. But it's confident it will get that back in the fourth quarter.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel