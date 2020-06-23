Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Apple senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi speaks during the keynote address of the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference Monday in Cupertino, Calif. Photo: Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc via AP
tech

Apple previews new iPhone software, changes to Mac chips

0 Comments
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
SAN FRANCISCO

Apple on Monday provided a glimpse at upcoming software changes designed to make the iPhone even easier to use and announced underlying hardware changes to its line of Mac computers.

The preview of the next version of the iPhone's operating system, known as iOS 14, highlighted Apple’s annual conference for computer programmers and mobile app makers. The event, which was delayed for three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place in virtual form via a webcast from the company's Cupertino, California, headquarters.

In recognition of the pandemic, Apple’s next iPhone operating system will include an option to put a face mask on a personalized emoji. Upgraded software for the Apple Watch will detect when wearers wash their hands.

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the session with remarks that acknowledged the nationwide protests triggered by George Floyd's death last month at the hands of police, as well as the social and business challenges posed by the worst pandemic in a century.

But most of the presentation revolved around an array of micro-sized features that, for instance, could help iPhone users manage their apps better, find new ones, and use their phones to unlock and start their cars remotely. (Though that last feature will initially only be available for a 2021 BMW model.) Apple promised an upgraded version of its digital assistant Siri intended to make it smarter and less cumbersome to fend off rival voice-activated concierges made by Google and Amazon.

The company gave no indication whether the pandemic-driven disruptions in work in the factories that make parts of the iPhone will delay the release of the next model. The company typically unveils its next iPhones just after Labor Day and then starts selling them in late September.

Analysts believe the release of the iPhone 12 will be delayed by at least several weeks, but are expecting it still will be on sale well before the pivotal holiday shopping season. Earlier this month, the CEO of chip maker Broadcom, Hock Tan, told analysts he expected a delay in the production of a product made by a major North American smartphone maker. Broadcom is a major supplier for the iPhone.

Apple is expected to roll out as many as four different iPhone 12 models this year, including its first version that will be able to work on the next generation of ultrafast wireless networks known as 5G.

Investors are betting heavily on that Apple could emerge even stronger from the pandemic and the associated recession. Company shares hit a new all-time high Monday and have so far surged 22% this year to give the company a market value of $1.5 trillion.

Apple also said its Mac computers will begin shifting to the company's own processor chips and away from the Intel chips that have powered those computers for 15 years. Some Macs will have the Apple chips before the end of the year, but the full transition away from Intel chips won’t be completed until 2022.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What to Watch on Netflix Japan in 2020: 10 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Iga City

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

TeamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

Community Support

Racism Is A Global Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 24, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Eating Like A Local: A B-Kyu Gurume

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #86: Wasabi Farmers Cringe At The Thought of Wasabi-Free Sushi

GaijinPot Blog