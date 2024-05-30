Apple to allow iPhones to function as My Number cards

Holders of Japan's My Number national identification card will be able to use their iPhone in place of the physical card from next spring, the government said Thursday, as authorities look to encourage usage of the system that was introduced to streamline administrative procedures.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook confirmed the change during a teleconference Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told the media.
The development comes after the functionality was added to Android smartphones in May 2023.
Those with a My Number will be able to use their smartphone in place of the card when interacting with public service providers like their municipal or tax office.
Kishida asked Cook to allow iPhones to perform the functions of the My Number card during a December 2022 meeting, government sources said.
Under the My Number ID card system, launched in 2016, a 12-digit number is issued to each resident of Japan to centralize a range of personal data, such as tax and social security information.
The government says the cards make administrative applications easier for holders, allowing them to, for example, obtain official documents at convenience stores or apply for childcare benefits online.
The government is also set to scrap the current health insurance certificates and integrate them on My Number cards in December, meaning everyone in Japan would be required to obtain the cards because the country's health insurance system covers all residents.
It also aims to incorporate driver's licenses into the system by March 2025.
Nearly 74 percent of the Japan's population has applied for their My Number card as of end of April, according to the government.
Authorities have faced headwinds in encouraging the public to apply for My Number cards following revelations of mishandling of personal data, such as having health insurance data erroneously registered and available to people other than the owner.© KYODO
Cheradenine Zakalwe
All a person's transactions including commuting data and other cashless transactions could be increasingly scraped. The possibilities for data leakage are endless.
Not good news for the many who are getting by in this economy with labor that is more or less off the books and already have to deal with a more and more granular invoice system.
Meanwhile , LDP bigwigs and corporate insiders will continue to do things the old-fashioned way with envelopes of cash passed individually or through intermediaries, avoiding all those troublesome bureaucratic tax hassles.
Negative Nancy
What could possibly go wrong, eh? I cannot understand why anyone would welcome this.
Wesley
So, a product Made In China, is able to get personal info about every resident in Japan.
Including dissidents of the communist dictatorship ccp.
owzer
Someone getting a ticket in your name is approaching the realm of possibility.
owzer
They'll be including the health insurance card info with this as well, right? And my library card? And my point card for the local grocery shop? Oh! And my Blockbuster card!! What else am I missing??
Mat
Easier? Well, it would be difficult to make using these things any harder.
The whole system is badly thought out. The cards have a printed expiration date on them, and when that passes, you go to the ward office and they stamp the front with a new date using a rubber ink stamp.
Then, when you use it on line, and something asks for the expiration date of the card, you have to type in the old one printed on the card, not the real one stamped on. So you have to enter an expiration date that is already in the past. Crazy.
If they implement this correctly into Apple Wallet like they do for some US driving licenses, then I welcome the improvement. If they do it the Japanese way, with some BS custom App that comes with advertisements and constant popups, then yeah - nah.
Spitfire
Big Brother is rapidly becoming a reality. What a visionary George Orwell was.
Mohan
Did they already fix the glitches in MyNumber Card? Ready to face a new set of unknowns?