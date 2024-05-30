Apple to allow iPhones to function as My Number cards

Holders of Japan's My Number national identification card will be able to use their iPhone in place of the physical card from next spring, the government said Thursday, as authorities look to encourage usage of the system that was introduced to streamline administrative procedures.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook confirmed the change during a teleconference Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told the media.

The development comes after the functionality was added to Android smartphones in May 2023.

Those with a My Number will be able to use their smartphone in place of the card when interacting with public service providers like their municipal or tax office.

Kishida asked Cook to allow iPhones to perform the functions of the My Number card during a December 2022 meeting, government sources said.

Under the My Number ID card system, launched in 2016, a 12-digit number is issued to each resident of Japan to centralize a range of personal data, such as tax and social security information.

The government says the cards make administrative applications easier for holders, allowing them to, for example, obtain official documents at convenience stores or apply for childcare benefits online.

The government is also set to scrap the current health insurance certificates and integrate them on My Number cards in December, meaning everyone in Japan would be required to obtain the cards because the country's health insurance system covers all residents.

It also aims to incorporate driver's licenses into the system by March 2025.

Nearly 74 percent of the Japan's population has applied for their My Number card as of end of April, according to the government.

Authorities have faced headwinds in encouraging the public to apply for My Number cards following revelations of mishandling of personal data, such as having health insurance data erroneously registered and available to people other than the owner.

