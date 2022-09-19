Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Apple to raise app prices in Japan, eurozone, other markets

NEW YORK

Apple Inc will raise prices for apps sold on its products in some countries including Japan as well as the eurozone next month, according to a notice by the IT giant, amid the U.S. dollar's solid rally against other major currencies.

The notice dated Monday said that along with apps for sale on iPhones and its other products, Apple will also hike prices for purchases made in each app from Oct 5.

In Japan, for example, the minimum app price on the App Store sales platform will go up to 160 yen from 120 yen. The other economies to be affected are Chile, Egypt, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden and Vietnam.

Apple will exclude auto-renewable subscription services from the latest policy change, offering developers the choice to preserve current prices for existing subscribers.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

