Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Apple will give users control over slowdown of older iPhones

0 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

Apple's next major update of its mobile software will include an option that will enable owners of older iPhones to turn off a feature that slows the device to prevent aging batteries from shutting down.

The free upgrade announced Wednesday will be released this spring.

The additional controls are meant to appease iPhone owners outraged since Apple acknowledged last month that its recent software updates had been secretly slowing down older iPhones when their batteries weakened.

Many people believed Apple was purposefully undermining the performance of older iPhones to drive sales of its newer and more expensive devices. Apple insisted it was simply trying to extend the lives of older iPhones, but issued an apology last month and promised to replace batteries in affected devices at a discounted price of $50.

Despite Apple's contrition, the company is still facing an investigation by French authorities , a series of questions from U.S. Senate and a spate of consumer lawsuits alleging misconduct.

Besides giving people more control over the operation of older iPhones, the upcoming update dubbed iOS 11.3 will also show how well the device's battery is holding up. Apple had promised to add a battery gauge when it apologized to consumers last month.

Other features coming in the next update will include the ability to look at personal medical histories in Apple's health app, more tricks in its augmented reality toolkit and more animated emojis that work with the facial recognition technology in the iPhone X.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How One New Yorker Found Her Home Away From Home In Azabu Gardens

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Shin-Kiba

GaijinPot Travel

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Hiroshima City

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Location Situation: Can an English Teacher Afford to Live in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Anime and Manga

Yokote Masuda Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon