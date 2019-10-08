Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Arm joins with GM, Toyota to find common ground on car chips

0 Comments
By Stephen Nellis
SAN JOSE, Calif

Arm Holdings, the British chip technology firm owned by Japan's Softbank Group Corp, is joining with automakers General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp to establish common computing systems for self-driving cars, an effort the companies hope will speed development of the technology.

Arm supplies the underlying technology for the processors found in today's smart phones but does not make chips itself. Its ties to the automotive industry go back to the late 1990s, when automakers began to add computer chips to vehicles for functions like engine control and diagnostics.

On Tuesday the company said it was helping to create the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium, or AVCC, along with the two automakers and industry suppliers Bosch Corp, Denso Corp and Continental AG. Also helping found the group are semiconductor companies Nvidia Corp and NXP Semiconductors, both of which embed Arm's technology into their chips.

With automakers and tech companies working on self-driving vehicles, analysts expect the number of chips in cars to expand. But the current test vehicles being used to develop self-driving software are using the same kind of large, electricity-hungry chips found in data centers. Across the industry, chip firms and automakers agree that the power diet and size of the gear must be cut drastically to fit into cars for the general public, to perhaps a tenth or less the levels of current systems.

"I just came back from trips in the U.S. and China and had the opportunity to ride in four different types of autonomous vehicles. They were great prototype platforms for proving the software, but when I asked to look at the electronics powering these vehicles, it literally was servers in trunks," Chet Babla, Arm's vice president of automotive, told Reuters in an interview. "We've got a long way to go."

The AVCC will be an independent group funded by membership fees from the companies that join. Arm officials said its work will be open to non-members.

The group's first task will be to establish a common computing architecture. That effort aims to make it easier for car companies to write software that will work on chips from different vendors, similar to how Microsoft Corp Windows-based software works on processors from Intel Corp or Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

“The massive amount of technological innovation required to power fully self-driving vehicles at scale requires collaboration at an industry level,” Massimo Osella, chairman of the new group's board and a lab group manager for research and development at GM, said in a statement.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets now for NBA JAPAN GAMES 2019

October 8 and 10 at Saitama Super Arena

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 12-14

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Jozankei Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Autumn-Flavored Japanese Donuts That You’ll Fall In Love With

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Starting Small: Tips For Creating A Sustainable Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel