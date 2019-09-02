Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The automatic brake of the new N-WGN detects pedestrians at night under conditions where there are no street lamps. Photo: Nikkei Automotive
tech

Automatic brake detects nighttime pedestrians where there are no street lamps

0 Comments
By Takashi Takada
TOKYO

Honda Motor Co's newly released N-WGN tall wagon-type light car has an automatic brake that detects pedestrians at night under conditions where there are no street lamps.

"It supports the latest standards of Japan's automotive assessment (JNCAP)," Honda said in a statement.

In fiscal 2019, Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and National Agency for Automotive Safety & Victims' Aid (NASVA) introduced a performance test targeted at nighttime pedestrians under conditions where there are no street lamps, as a new evaluation item for automatic brakes. The new N-WGN is the first vehicle that was announced to support the performance test.

boscg.jpg
Bosch's monocular camera can detect nighttime pedestrians by working in conjunction with a headlight equipped with an automatic high beam function. Photo: Nikkei Automotive

All the models of the new N-WGN come with Honda's "Honda Sensing" preventive safety system. Its automatic brake (a main function of the system) detects nighttime pedestrians with a monocular camera attached to the inner side of the upper part of the windshield. The monocular camera is a product of Robert Bosch GmbH.

The automatic brake using Bosch's monocular camera achieved a good result in the latest test (fiscal 2018) of JNCAP conducted under conditions where there are street lamps. By making the camera work in conjunction with a headlight equipped with an automatic high beam function, Honda enabled to detect nighttime pedestrians under conditions where there are no street lamps.

"We did not change the hardware or software of the camera," the company said.

The latest camera of Bosch, which was employed for the new N-WGN, is already used as a sensor for the automatic brakes of Honda's N-VAN light car and "Insight" midsize sedan.

Those vehicles are also equipped with a headlight having an automatic high beam function. The automatic brakes of those vehicles, which use the same monocular camera as the N-WGN, might be able to support nighttime pedestrians under conditions where there are no street lamps.

© Nikkei xTech

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Everything You Need To Know About Disney Deluxe

Savvy Tokyo

How to Ask for Time Off in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #45: Omurice For Dummies

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Australian Restaurants In Tokyo When You’re Craving A Hearty Meal

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo