Avantor announces investment in manufacturing and distribution hub in Singapore

Avantor Inc, a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, has announced it will create a new manufacturing and distribution hub in Singapore, by integrating its existing distribution facility with new manufacturing operations.

The new hub, which brings Avantor solutions closer to regional customers and strengthens global supply chain capabilities, will be fully operational early next year.

"The Singapore manufacturing and distribution hub will enable Avantor to better serve the fast-growing Asia Pacific Biopharma market by facilitating shorter lead times, enhancing supply chain security and increasing capacity in the region," said Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President, AMEA, Avantor. "The hub will boost regional innovation and serve as an industry benchmark for Singapore and Asia Pacific's global quality and regulatory standards, and demonstrates Avantor's commitment to growing our presence in the region."

The new hub will provide a range of services including quality control and inventory management expertise, and feature cGMP manufacturing suites and testing labs for process ingredients and excipients.

© JCN Newswire