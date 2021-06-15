Bandai Namco Group announces launch of Gundam Breaker Battlogue Project

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bandai Namco Group Announces Launch of the Gundam Breaker Battlogue Project
Photo: Business Wire
tech

TOKYO

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc and Bandai Spirits Co Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of the Gundam Breaker Battlogue Project this summer. Both companies are part of the newly formed Entertainment Unit, created from the reorganization of Bandai Namco Group’s unit structure. This project will lead in the unit’s goal to integrate and fuse the digital and physical products.

The Gundam Breaker Battlogue Project was created to further strengthen the connection between the Gundam Breaker series, a video game series based on Gunpla, and the Gunpla series of offerings. Mobile suits that are unique to this project will be developed and released for both the game and Gunpla.

Additionally, the project will simultaneously release Gunpla from the HG Gundam Breaker Battlogue series. Fans will be able to create their very own customized Gunpla as seen in the game, by using joint parts to attach and swap the head, torso, arms, and leg parts. Furthermore, plans are set to release limited edition Gunpla for overseas, aimed at the North American market. Finally, in addition to Gunpla, figures launching from North America are in the works.

To further connect the game and Gunpla, Sunrise Co Ltd will produce a six-part series featuring mobile suits original to this project called Gundam Breaker Battlogue. These short films are scheduled to be streamed on GUNDAM.info overseas in the fall. Furthermore, prequel story missions will be available to players in regions where the mobile game GUNDAM BATTLE: GUNPLA WARFAR E is distributed, allowing fans to further enjoy the world of Gundam Breaker Battlogue.

