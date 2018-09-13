Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Beyond fake news? Facebook to fact check photos, videos

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Facebook says it's expanding its fact-checking program to include photos and videos as it fights fake news and misinformation on its service.

The move comes as those seeking to sow political discord in the U.S. and elsewhere embrace images and video to spread misinformation.

The company has been testing the image fact-checks since the spring, beginning with France and the news agency AFP. Now, it will send all of its 27 third-party fact-checkers disputed photos and videos to verify — or the fact-checkers can find them on their own.

If they are untrue or misleading, Facebook will label them as such.

Facebook says the fact-checkers use visual verification techniques, such as reverse image searching and analyzing image metadata, to check the veracity of the photos and videos.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Surviving the Enkai: How to Prepare for Japanese Drinking Culture at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Nichieiyu Bathhouse

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Osaka Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog