The bird blocking fence Photo: KOYU
Bird-repellent fence developed for solar panels

By Sousuke Kudou
TOKYO

Koyu Co Ltd, based in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture, will release a bird-repellent fence for solar panels April 9.

The "Bird Blocker" prevents damage caused by birds entering a space between a roof and solar panels. When birds build a nest and settle under solar panels, it can lead to damage caused by their droppings, noise, panel failure and decrease in power generation efficiency.

By using special extensible metal fittings, for which Koyu has already filed patent applications, the new fence can be installed even in places with irregularities such as roof tiles. The fence has an appropriate hardness and can be easily processed by cutting and bending in accordance with the site. The extensible metal fittings and fence are both made of stainless steel (SUS304) and can be used for a long period of time.

The fence supports solar panels of many manufacturers and can be set up in accordance with the shapes of various roof tiles and slate materials. Also, it can be installed without making holes in solar panel components. So, the guarantee on solar panels is not invalidated after the installation of the fence. The fence can be detached even after installation, making it easier to maintain solar panels.

