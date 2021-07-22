Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Internet Outage
FILE - This May 18, 2021, photo shows a woman typing on a laptop on a train in New Jersey. Major websites were down for Thursday in what appeared to be a brief but widespread outage. Major websites were down for Thursday, July 22, in what appeared to be a brief but widespread outage. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
tech

Numerous websites briefly go down in widespread outage

3 Comments
NEW YORK

Major websites went down Thursday in what appeared to be a brief but widespread outage.

The websites of Airbnb, AT&T, Costco and Delta showed error messages around midday Eastern time. They seemed to be operating normally, however, by 12:45 p.m.

Akamai, a major behind-the-scenes internet network company, said the disruption lasted about an hour and that it was due to a software update in the system that directs browsers to websites. It said there was no cyberattack.

The company said it was reviewing how it updates software to try to prevent outages in the future.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

AT&T has 1,000+ websites and 1 wasn't available? I don't know about the other companies.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A problem last night watching internet TV.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's those Israeli space lasers again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog