Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aluminum is used in everything from cars and planes, softdrink cans, foil and window frames, as well as in Apple smartphones, tablets and computers Photo: AFP/File
tech

Canada, Apple back development of carbon-free aluminum smelting tech

0 Comments
By ROSLAN RAHMAN
MONTREAL

Canada and Quebec province, as well as tech giant Apple, announced Thursday their backing of aluminum producers Alcoa and Rio Tinto's new joint venture to develop a carbon-free smelting process.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement with executives of the three companies on hand.

Apple is investing Can$13 million (U.S.$10 million) in the joint venture, and will provide technical support.

Rio and Alcoa are investing Can$55 million (U.S.$43 million), while the Canadian and Quebec governments will each invest Can$60 million (U.S.$47 million) in a first round of financing.

The technology promises to be "the most significant innovation in the aluminum industry in more than a century, and marks a decisive step forward in the fight against climate change," said a statement.

"Once fully developed and implemented, the ground-breaking technology will virtually eliminate the Canadian aluminum industry's carbon footprint."

Aluminum is used in everything from cars and planes, softdrink cans, foil and window frames, as well as in Apple smartphones, tablets and computers.

The sector employs 10,500 people in Canada.

Alcoa is the largest aluminum producer in the United States and Rio is the world's second-largest miner.

Their joint venture is to be named Elysis and headed by Rio executive Vincent Christ. It will be based in Montreal, with a research facility in Quebec's Saguenay region.

The new technology is expected to be ready for licensing to retrofit smelters or build new facilities by 2024.

According to Ottawa, it has the potential to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 6.5 million metric tonnes in Canada -- the equivalent of taking 1.8 million cars off the road.

"We are proud to be part of this ambitious new project, and look forward to one day being able to use aluminum produced without direct greenhouse gas emissions in the manufacturing of our products," Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in the statement.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Point Break: Loyalty Cards in Japan Thicken Wallets but Lack in Payoffs

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Okama

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Hokkaido Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Families

10 Ways To Spend A Special 2018 Mother’s Day In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Reasons to Study Japanese in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Food & Drink

Vegan Recipe: Plain And Beetroot White Miso Hummus

Savvy Tokyo