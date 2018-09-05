Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cashless betting machines use palm vein authentication to support Japan Racing Organization

TOKYO

Fujitsu Ltd and Fujitsu Frontech Ltd have jointly developed biometric-enabled cashless betting machines that will be put to use by the Japan Racing Association (JRA). The betting machines will allow users to place bets without using cash by simply holding their hands out to the machine and using their JRA-UMACA contactless membership card.

The JRA will begin operating the betting machines at the Tokyo Racecourse on Sept. Users link their pre-registered palm vein information with their JRA-UMACA card, which can be loaded with money. This enables highly secure placement of cashless bets as well as payouts, authenticating the user with their unique bio-signature when they touch their JRA-UMACA card to the cashless betting machine and hold out the palm of their hand.

The JRA will initially operate the machines at the Tokyo Racecourse, and plans to expand the service to the Fukushima, Chukyo, and Hanshin racecourses, and subsequently to all racecourses nationwide as well as WINS off-course betting facilities. The Fujitsu Group actively supports the JRA's digital transformation by contributing to the improvement of fan services, providing solutions that can be used both safely and conveniently.

