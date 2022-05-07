Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Airlines participates in SkyTeam's sustainable flight challenge

HONG KONG

China Airlines has participated in the “Sustainable Flight Challenge” issued by SkyTeam, selecting flight CI-753 from Taipei to Singapore as the demonstration flight.

Up to 100 environmental and carbon reduction initiatives, such as fuel-efficiency route planning, apron operations, online check-in, and in-flight catering and amenities, were implemented to make the flight more sustainable.

The “Sustainable Flight Challenge” is a friendly competition in which SkyTeam member airlines are challenged to operate their services in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner on any existing medium or long-haul route.

The route for China Airlines’ sustainability demonstration flight optimized the altitude to improve fuel efficiency and travelers were also encouraged to take public transport to the airport and participate in the challenger through eight options which included: pre-ordering in-flight meals, self-service check-in, filling out the electronic health declaration form and e-survey, pre-ordering duty-free goods, bringing eco-friendly bags for carrying duty-free goods, and carrying their own eco-friendly cup/cutlery.

Each challenge completed is worth an extra 100 miles. A rebate of up to 800 miles, 40% higher than standard mileage rewards, encourages travelers to be environmentally friendly and sustainable throughout their journey.

