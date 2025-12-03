Japan aims to raise usage of AI to 80% to catch up with global peers

The Japanese government aims to eventually raise the individual usage of generative artificial intelligence to 80 percent from around 25 percent in fiscal 2024, as the country lags in the use of the technology, draft guidelines for AI use showed Tuesday.

According to the draft, the government plans to increase the initial usage rate to 50 percent and take measures to encourage investment of 1 trillion yen from the private sector through the development of AI infrastructure.

The cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to approve the guidelines, which incorporate measures to reduce the risks associated with the rapidly evolving technology and are the first of its kind, by the end of the year, after hearing the opinions of experts.

While the government plans to ensure safety by reinforcing capacity and systems of a specialized entity, "AI Safety Institute," critics argue that the guidelines lack specificity and details in terms of measures against the misuse of AI.

The guidelines for AI use are based on a law that took full effect in September but they are not legally binding. They are expected to be updated every year to keep pace with the rapidly advancing technology.

Designating AI as the "core of risk management investment" in its guidance, the government is focused on speeding up efforts to adopt AI and strengthening the strategic use of development capabilities.

The central and local governments will spearhead the introduction of AI in a variety of fields including health care and finance, as well as agriculture, forestry and fisheries, the draft showed.

In particular, the government aims to push for "physical AI," which merges the technology with robotics, and support private sector projects to enhance global competitiveness.

Necessary infrastructure, such as data centers, electricity and communications, will be developed under a public-private cooperation, according to the document.

The government also made it clear that it will investigate any cases of misuse of AI.

A government white paper released in July showed only 26.7 percent of Japanese individuals used generative AI in fiscal 2024, compared with 68.8 percent in the United States and 81.2 percent in China.

