Rakuten to support Ukrainian startups with Kyiv gov't institution

Japanese online shopping giant Rakuten Group Inc said Tuesday it will join hands with a Ukrainian government institution to support the country's defense startups.

To facilitate the startups' entry into the Japanese market, Rakuten will help the institution, Brave1, showcase the startups' technologies and products at DSEI Japan, a defense and security trade show, opening Wednesday, it said.

"We want to engage in communication that can stimulate Japan's defense industry so that it will lead to support for Ukrainian startups and contribute to their growth," said Rakuten Executive Officer Hideaki Mukai at the press conference in Tokyo.

Mukai, however, said Rakuten "will not enter the defense industry right away."

Brave1 CEO Nataliia Kushnerska called Rakuten a "unique, great partner to cooperate with" to help the "Ukrainian ecosystem and society to be a part of the Japan market."

Rakuten is known for its support for Ukraine as the country fights a war against Russia, providing a messaging app and building an office in Kyiv.

© KYODO