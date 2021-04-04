Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Cosmic rays causing 30,000 network malfunctions in Japan each year

0 Comments
TOKYO

Cosmic rays are causing an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 malfunctions in domestic network communication devices in Japan every year, a Japanese telecom giant found recently.

Most so-called "soft errors," or temporary malfunctions, in the network hardware of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp are automatically corrected via safety devices, but experts said in some cases they may have led to disruptions.

It is the first time the actual scale of soft errors in domestic information infrastructures has become evident.

Soft errors occur when the data in an electronic device is corrupted after neutrons, produced when cosmic rays hit oxygen and nitrogen in the earth's atmosphere, collide with the semiconductors within the equipment.

Cases of soft errors have increased as electronic devices with small and high-performance semiconductors have become more common. Temporary malfunctions have sometimes led to computers and phones freezing, and have been regarded as the cause of some plane accidents abroad.

Masanori Hashimoto, professor at Osaka University's Graduate School of Information Science and Technology and an expert in soft errors, said the malfunctions have actually affected other network communication devices and electrical machineries at factories in and outside Japan.

There is a chance that "greater issues" will arise as society's infrastructure becomes "more reliant on electronic devices" that use such technologies as artificial intelligence and automated driving, Hashimoto said.

He emphasized the need for the government and businesses to further research and implement countermeasures.

However, identifying the cause of soft errors and implementing measures against them can be difficult due to them not being reproducible in trials, unlike mechanical failures.

NTT therefore measured the frequency of soft errors through an experiment whereby semiconductors are exposed to neutrons, and concluded there are about 100 errors per day in its domestic servers.

Although NTT did not reveal if network communication disruptions have actually occurred, the company said it was "implementing measures against major issues" and "confirming the quality of the safety devices and equipment design through experiments and presumptions."

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog