Worldwide Internet Outage
A technician works on an information display near United Airlines gates at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Friday, July 19, 2024, after a faulty CrowdStrike update caused a major internet outage for computers running Microsoft Windows. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
tech

CrowdStrike blames bug for letting bad data slip through, leading to global tech outage

2 Comments
DALLAS

CrowdStrike is blaming a bug in an update that allowed its cybersecurity systems to push bad data out to millions of customer computers, setting off last week's global tech outage that grounded flights, took TV broadcasts off air and disrupted banks, hospitals and retailers.

CrowdStrike also outlined measures it would take to prevent the problem from recurring, including staggering the rollout of updates, giving customers more control over when and where they occur, and providing more details about the updates that it plans.

The company on Wednesday posted details online from its “preliminary post incident review ” of the outage, which caused chaos for the many businesses that pay for the cybersecurity firm's software services.

The problem involved an “undetected error” in the content configuration update for its Falcon platform affecting Windows machines, the Texas company said.

A bug in the content validation system allowed “problematic content data” to be deployed to CrowdStrike's customers. That triggered an “unexpected exception” that caused a Windows operating system crash, the company said.

As part of the new prevention measures, CrowdStrike said it's also beefing up internal testing as well as putting in place “a new check" to stop “this type of problematic content” from being deployed again.

CrowdStrike has said a “significant number” of the approximately 8.5 million computers that crashed on Friday, causing global disruptions, are back in operation as customers and regulators await a more detailed explanation of what went wrong.

Once its investigation is complete, CrowdStrike said that it will publicly release its full analysis of the meltdown.

The outage caused days of widespread technological havoc, highlighted how much of the world depends on a few key providers of computing services and drawn the attention of regulators who want more details on what went wrong.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Did they check that update before giving away to customer?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Sure, but how does security code gets to kill kernel code in the first place?

The EU forced microsoft to open the kernel. Just like it's forcing Apple to open up NFC (secure payment). I can see that's going to be swell for scammers and thieves everywhere, not to mention enemy state hackers.

https://www.tomshardware.com/software/windows/microsofts-eu-agreement-means-it-will-be-hard-to-avoid-crowdstrike-like-calamities-in-the-future

0 ( +0 / -0 )

