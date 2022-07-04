Docomo and CyberAgent to establish new advertising company

NTT Docomo Inc and CyberAgent Inc have agreed to establish a new company, Prism Partner Inc, to utilize Docomo and CyberAgent's business resources for advertising.

In 2021, online ad spending in Japan totaled nearly 2.71 trillion yen, up 21.4% from the previous year and the first time that online ad spending exceeded that in the four traditional media of television, radio, newspapers, and magazines. Furthermore, Japan's market for digital sales promotions is forecast to grow to 250 billion yen by 2024. In response, Docomo, with a membership base of over 89 million people, and CyberAgent, with a proven digital advertising track record in Japan, have decided to support advertisers by providing them with advertising products incorporating the two companies' knowledge and assets.

Prism Partner will sell Docomo's targeted ad products based on Docomo's service usage information and other member data as well as other online and offline data. Prism Partner will support development and sell Docomo's digital promotions and advertising products that continuously use d POINTs to encourage purchases and perform purchase-effect analyses. Through the integration of CRM tools, such as Docomo's Super Sales Program marketing platform and ad-delivery data, Prism Partner will go beyond simply serving customer ads by providing operational support for action that increases loyalty and trust for products and brands.

For app developers who utilize Docomo membership information and app-usage data, Prism Partner will support development and sales of Docomo's advertising products. Docomo data will be integrated with Dynalyst, CyberAgent's dynamic retargeting ads designed specifically for smartphone apps,*6 enabling customers to benefit from advanced ad technology and customization.

