Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Docomo joins 5G alliance for Connected Industries and Automation

0 Comments
TOKYO

NTT Docomo has joined the 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) with the aim of further advancing the use of 5G technology in the manufacturing sector.

5G-ACIA is a major global initiative encompassing some 50 companies from diverse industries around the world, including the telecommunication and manufacturing sectors. Participants plan to collaborate in the creation of industrial 5G networks and achieve the reliability and low latency required in factory automation and for manufacturing processes. They are additionally conducting research into the more effective use of public networks and publishing white papers on various aspects of the technology.

Docomo has partnered with a variety of enterprises around the world and is conducting various trials of 5G-related technologies. The company is proposing to these partners a new approach to the building of 5G networks, customized to specific use-cases and requirements and addressing the partners' need for stable, low-latency, instant communication.

"We are delighted to welcome NTT Docomo as our 55th member," said 5G-ACIA Chairman Dr Andreas Müller of Robert Bosch GmbH. "5G for Industrial IoT has gained huge momentum since the establishment of 5G-ACIA in April 2018, and it has the potential to unlock huge economic opportunities in industrial production by enabling unprecedented degrees of flexibility, productivity and usability. By the same token, manufacturing is clearly one of the most attractive new fields of application for 5G."

He added, "Thanks to its deep technical expertise, its strong involvement in standardization and innovation activities plus its large customer base, NTT Docomo's participation in 5G-ACIA is certain to help to ensure that industrial 5G is a major success and to increase 5G-ACIA's footprint in the Japanese market."

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

9 Tokyo Shrines To Visit To Learn About Japanese History and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #45: Omurice For Dummies

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Everything You Need To Know About Disney Deluxe

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Treasure Hunting at Tokyo’s Best Antique and Flea Markets

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon