Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock

Elon Musk’s huge Twitter investment took a new twist Tuesday with the filing of a lawsuit alleging that the colorful billionaire illegally delayed disclosing his stake in the social media company so he could buy more shares at lower prices.
The complaint in New York federal court accuses Musk of violating a regulatory deadline to reveal he had accumulated a stake of at least 5%. Instead, according to the complaint, Musk didn’t disclose his position in Twitter until he’d almost doubled his stake to more than 9%. That strategy, the lawsuit alleges, hurt less wealthy investors who sold shares in the San Francisco company in the nearly two weeks before Musk acknowledged holding a major stake.
Musk's regulatory filings show that he bought a little more than 620,000 shares at $36.83 apiece on Jan. 31 and then continued to accumulate more shares on nearly every single trading day through April 1. Musk, best known as CEO of the electric car maker Tesla, held 73.1 million Twitter shares as of the most recent count Monday. That represents a 9.1% stake in Twitter.
The lawsuit alleges that by March 14, Musk's stake in Twitter had reached a 5% threshold that required him to publicly disclose his holdings under U.S. securities law by March 24. Musk didn't make the required disclosure until April 4.
That revelation caused Twitter's stock to soar 27% from its April 1 close to nearly $50 by the end of April 4's trading, depriving investors who sold shares before Musk's improperly delayed disclosure the chance to realize significant gains, according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of an investor named Marc Bain Rasella. Musk, meanwhile, was able to continue to buy shares that traded in prices ranging from $37.69 to $40.96.
The lawsuit is seeking to be certified as a class action representing Twitter shareholders who sold shares between March 24 and April 4, a process that could take a year or more.
Musk spent about $2.6 billion on Twitter stock — a fraction of his estimated wealth of $265 billion, the largest individual fortune in the world. In a regulatory filing Monday, Musk disclosed he may increase his stake after backing out of an agreement reached last week to join Twitter's board of directors.
Jacob Walker, one of the lawyers that filed the lawsuit against Musk, told The Associated Press that he hadn't reached out to the Securities and Exchange Commission about Musk's alleged violations about the disclosure of his Twitter stake. “I assume the SEC is well aware of what he did," Walker said.
An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.
The SEC and Musk have been wrangling in court since 2018 when Musk and Tesla agreed to pay a $40 million fine t o settle allegations that he used his Twitter account to mislead investors about a potential buyout of the electric car company that never materialized. As part of that deal, Musk was supposed to obtain legal approval for his tweets about information that could affect Tesla's stock price — a provision that regulators contend he has occasionally violated and that he now argues unfairly muzzles him.
Musk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment posted on Twitter, where he often shares his opinion and thoughts. Alex Spiro, a New York lawyer representing Musk in his ongoing dispute with the SEC, also didn't immediately respond to a query from The Associated Press.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
7 Comments
8T
It is so obvious that Musk is a threat to the left. As long as he makes electric cars and keeps his mouth shut, they are very happy. God forbid he starts talking about freedom of speech, the left goes into a tizzy fit and does everything in their power to shut him down. This will not end well for Twitter and the Twits.
Kaerimashita
Was inevitable. On top of all of the other unfounded accusations.
Algernon LaCroix
The left are running scared, and its hilarious to watch Musk mock them so publicly. They can't cancel him, so are trying to hamstring him through the courts. And they'll fail.
Elon's not perfect, just like the rest of us, but he has a good sense of humour. I'd like to see him toy around with shares in whoever owns CNN and MSNBC etc just to screw with their minds. But if he does, keep most of the on-air clowns on air just to see their reactions. Comedy gold.
waddo
He broke the law. All the above comments are beside the point.
finally rich
next time they will come up with 3 me too 'victims' accusing him of lewd acts some 10 years ago, these people are so predictable
Eastman
twitter?
no thanks.
Kaerimashita
Waddo
no he is alleged to have broken the law. Thats what the court is being asked to decide
dagon
It is so obvious that Musk is a threat to the left.
It is going to blow your brain when you learn that Musk names his Space X ships after the starships in the novels of the Scottish socialist Iain Banks.
https://www.theguardian.com/books/booksblog/2018/jun/19/elon-musk-iain-banks-culture-novels
rainyday
I'm not sure why any article with Musk's name on it now automatically triggers a bunch of unrelated political posturing, but this is just a civil lawsuit alleging he violated disclosure requirements contained in securities regulation, about as apolitical as you can get.