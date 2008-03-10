EMobile to start prepaid high-speed data service

Mar. 10 10:04 am JST 0 Comments

TOKYO -- Mobile operator EMobile Ltd said Friday it will start providing a prepaid data communications service on March 25 at a rate of 63 yen per one megabyte in a standard plan. In the service, which requires no basic monthly fee, users will pay a fixed amount of charges in advance on EMobile's web site with credit cards, said the company under the wing of broadband service provider EAccess Ltd.

Communications cards that support a transmission speed of up to 7.2 megabits per second will be available at 33,980 yen each, and those for 3.6 Mbps are 28,980 yen. EMobile will also offer a fixed-rate plan for one-day unlimited use for 630 yen and another for seven days for 2,205 yen. In the March 25-April 30 campaign period, the company will not charge per-customer contract fees of 2,855 yen and give a discount of 14,000 yen for each communications card.

