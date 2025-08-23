 Japan Today
Eric Trump speaks to media at Trump Tower in New York
Eric Trump speaks to media at Trump Tower in New York City on June 16. Image: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz
Eric Trump plans to visit Japan in September, Bloomberg News reports

NEW YORK

U.S President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, plans to visit Tokyo and will attend a shareholder meeting of Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet on September 1, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The Trump Organization and Metaplanet did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

The Trump family has expanded into several cryptocurrency ventures over the past year, including a crypto exchange, a stablecoin, a Bitcoin mining operation, and digital asset ETFs. Among these, a meme coin known as $Trump, which was launched by the president on January, drew particularly sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers and government watchdog groups.

Metaplanet shareholders are scheduled to vote on new capital-raising methods at the September 1 meeting, which Eric Trump plans to attend, Bloomberg reported. His visit to Tokyo will follow his appearance at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong on August 28–29, the report added.

Eric was appointed as an advisor to Metaplanet in March, which is listed on the Standard section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, joining its newly formed strategic board of advisors.

Donald Trump has promised to be the "crypto president," the one who will popularize its mainstream use in America. He has said he backs crypto because it can improve the banking system and increase the dominance of the U.S. dollar.

Some of Trump's businesses in areas such as crypto, which added substantially to his wealth, benefit from U.S. policy shifts under him and have become a source of criticism.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Donald Trump has said he backs crypto because it can … increase the dominance of the U.S. dollar.

Backing crypto to “increase the dominance of the U.S. dollar”? Please.

It’s about increasing the dominance of the Trump family. No other president has twisted the power of government so shamelessly for personal gain.

He’s far less interested in the U.S. dollar than the $TRUMP meme coin.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If Japan can make the son happy, then the father might be happy too.

Keep that in mind.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Crypto is a rat poison squared by Buffet,they trying to legitimately make Crypto to be FDIC insured ,when bank do not have the mean to have access to the keys,the stablecoin is supposed to monetize as soon as it transacted by holder of the account to sell asset in real time to transact ,such as gold,Treasury bill which cannot be liquidated in real time Google Stablecoin Liquidity Risk

0 ( +0 / -0 )

