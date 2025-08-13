 Japan Today
Tesla is eyeing robotaxi operations in New York and other American cities Image: AFP/File
tech

Eyeing robotaxis, Tesla hiring New York test car operator

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Tesla is recruiting a motorist to test its driver-assistance technology in New York with an eye towards autonomous driving, according to a job listing reviewed by AFP.

The role of "Vehicle Operator, Autopilot" involves the driving of an "engineering vehicle" for extended periods, "conducting dynamic audio and camera data collection for testing and training purpose," according to the job listing.

The position is based in Flushing, New York in the borough of Queens. The functions described in the full-time position are still many steps away from providing autonomous or robotaxi service in New York City.

New York State law currently limits the use of autonomous cars to testing. Waymo in June said it applied for a permit to begin testing self-driving cars.

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk has described Tesla as poised for potential rapid deployment of autonomous vehicles, emphasizing the company's use of artificial intelligence to analyze real-world data that has been gathered by the company's existing fleet of vehicles.

Tesla in June finally launched limited robotaxi service in Austin, Texas following many delays.

On a conference call in July, Musk predicted Tesla would "probably have autonomous ride-hailing in probably half the population of the U.S. by the end of the year" -- an ambitious target that looks highly unlikely.

Musk acknowledged that the rollout depends on regulatory approvals, adding that the company is being "very cautious" in light of safety concerns.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

