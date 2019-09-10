Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Facebook bans self-harm images in fight against suicide

0 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook Inc will no longer allow graphic images of self-harm on its platform as it tightens its policies on suicide content amid growing criticism of how social media companies moderate violent and potentially dangerous content.

The social network also said on Tuesday self-injury related content will now become harder to search on Instagram and will ensure that it does not appear as recommended in the Explore section on the photo-sharing app.

Facebook's statement comes on World Suicide Prevention Day and follows Twitter Inc's remarks that content related to self-harm will no longer be reported as abusive in an effort to reduce the stigma around suicide.

About 8 million people die due to suicide every year, or one person every 40 seconds, according to a report by the World Health Organization.

Facebook has a team of moderators who watch for content such as live broadcasting of violent acts as well as suicides. The company works with at least five outsourcing vendors in at least eight countries on content review, a Reuters tally showed in February.

Governments globally are wrestling over how to better control content on social media platforms, often blamed for encouraging abuse, the spread of online pornography and for influencing or manipulating voters.

Last month Amazon.com Inc told Reuters that it plans to promote helpline phone numbers to customers who query its site about suicide, after searches on its site suggested users search for nooses and other potentially harmful products.

Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook and Twitter have already been issuing helpline numbers in response to user queries involving the term "suicide."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #46: Government Creates 3600-Page PDF to Help Consumers Make Cashless Payments

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Itsukushima Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Love & Relationships

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

These Tweets Show the Havoc Wreaked on Tokyo by Typhoon Faxai Yesterday

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Community Support

World Suicide Prevention Day With Juri Watanabe

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon